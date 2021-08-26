Azerion acquires Swedish mobile advertising firm Keymobile

Dutch digital gaming and monetisation tech company Azerion has acquired Keymobile, the Swedish mobile advertising outfit.

The addition of Keymobile to Azerion’s platform affirms the company’s ambition to offer the most comprehensive and integrated advertising offering to game publishers and advertisers in Europe.

Keymobile’s advertising offer can be purchased both through direct purchases, where specific target group packages ensure that the ads are visible in the right context, or through a programmatic setup via strategically selected DSPs.

Keymobile also assists with the development of new, creative mobile formats.

Greater choice

Commenting on the acquisition, Patrik Fagerlund VP Nordics at Azerion said, ”The integration of Keymobile on our platform will support our efforts to provide our customers - whether they are media buyers or sellers - with a greater choice of adtech solutions and content across the Nordics and beyond, creating new synergies with our existing offering. We hope that this new acquisition will best help our advertisers reach their goals”.

Johan Näslund Keymobile CEO added, ”Mobile advertising is a well-recognised and effective advertising channel. We browse more on our mobiles than on our computers.

"This creates great opportunities for advertisers to engage with their audiences, while it is paramount to respect end-users by having a well-thought out mobile strategy. We believe our expertise in mobile advertising will effectively support Azerion’s ambitions to offer the best and most comprehensive advertising offering to its customers”.

Having raised $242 milion for investment and M&A in April, Azerion has been particularly active in the game space in recent months, acquiring the web games of Softgames, social casino developer Whow Games, Habbo Hotel dev Sulake and Spil Games.