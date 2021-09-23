You could meet Google Play, Epic Games, Microsoft at next week's PGC Digital #8

One of the key pillars in the business of games is networking. The possibility of finding that publisher or investor to take your game to the next level or discovering hidden indie talent is too good to pass up on. At Pocket Gamer Connects, we welcome a wide variety of companies across the globe, with plenty of opportunities to connect with other businesses and break into new markets.
Next week sees Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 go live, offering a great opportunity for you to meet and network with the games industry’s top companies and talented studios on September 27th to October 1st. You could connect with developers, publishers, investors, tool providers and more.
Book your tickets now and get ready to connect with the global games industry.
The key is networking
Every Pocket Gamer Connects attendee has access to the 24-hour MeetToMatch meeting platform as well as the Discord server for one-to-one meetings or broader, more casual discussions.
We’ve rounded up an A-Z list of the businesses already signed up to take part which includes the likes of Google Play, Epic Games, EA, Facebook, Microsoft, Miniclip, Square Enix, Unity, Zynga and more.
We’ve updated the list of companies, with new companies having an asterick (*) next to them.
A
- A Bit Ago
- A Thinking Ape
- A4G*
- Aalto University*
- Aardvark Swift*
- Ablaze Interactive*
- Activision
- AdInMo
- Adjust
- Admix
- AdQuantum
- Aequaland*
- Affectus Games
- AFK Creators
- Agnito Capital
- Alfa Games Partners*
- Alpha Potato
- AlphaDio Production*
- Amiqus*
- An Otter Team
- Anteater Games
- Anthropic Studios
- Antler Interactive
- Anzu
- App Annie*
- AppFollow
- AppLovin
- AppMagic
- AppQuantum*
- AppsFlyer
- AppTweak
- Arcadem*
- Aristocrat Digital Finland - Northern Stars studio*
- Arrogant Pixel
- Art Games Studio
- Art&Fact
- Atom Universe
- Atomhawk
- Audibene
- AWS Game Tech
- Axie Infinity
- Ayrshire Interactive*
- Azarus
B
- Baller Games
- BAME in Games
- Bango*
- Behaviour Interactive
- Bellyfeel
- BIG Festival
- Big Games Machine
- BigBoyPants Studio
- Billionworlds*
- BITKRAFT Ventures
- Blayze Games*
- Blockchain Cuties
- BoomBit
- Bossa Studios
- Brave Entertainment Asia
- Branislav Gagic Music*
- British Columbia T&I
- Brunel University*
- ByteDance*
- Bytro Labs
C
- Cactus Production
- CAPSL
- CEIM/Global Affairs Canada
- Chamaeleon
- Charisma.ai
- ChaseRace
- Code Wizards
- Consulate General of Finland LA
- Cooperative Innovations
- Core Game
- CrazyLabs
- Creative Arts Management
- Critical Force
- CSC
- Cursor Arrows
- Curve Digital
- Cute Army*
D
- D20Studios
- DaBomb Games
- DappRadar
- Dead Five
- DECA Games*
- DeeOneZ
- Definite Studios
- Denuvo by Irdeto
- Devil's Cider Games
- devtodev
- DigiBC*
- Digging Deep
- Digitak
- Digital Universe*
- Digital Village*
- Digitalax
- Dimoso
- Dirtybit
- Distill Games
- Dive
- dmb crew
- Dodreams
- DPS Games
- Dream Harvest
- Dreamhunt Studio
- DreamProject*
- Dumpling*
E
- EA
- Edgegap*
- Electric Square
- Elefantastique Games
- Elite Game Developers
- Eltel Networks*
- Empires Not Vampires*
- ENCE Esports
- Epic Games
- ESL UK
- Esports Insider
- Esports Nigeria
- Execution Labs
- Exedra Games
- Expansion Games*
- Explot*
F
- Facebook Audience Network
- Facebook Gaming
- Farewell North*
- Feenstra Product Management*
- FGL & Tamalaki Publishing*
- Finnish Game Jam*
- First Fund
- Flatfish Games*
- Flying Beast Labs
- Freakout Games
- FricknFrack Games
- Fridai
- Frog Nine Games*
- Frogmind Games
- FRVR
- Fundamentally Games
- Funday Factory
- Fyber
G
- Game Art Brain*
- Gamebook Studio HQ
- Game Mavericks*
- Game On*
- Game Reach*
- Gamee
- Gameforge
- Gamegroove Capital
- Gamejam
- Gameloft
- Games Factory Talents*
- Games for Love*
- Games Jobs Direct*
- Gameset
- Gamester Kids
- Gametator
- Gamevil Com2us USA
- Gameye*
- Gamma Law
- Garena
- Genix Lab
- Genvid Technologies
- Geogrify
- GFX47*
- Glitterbeard*
- Global Game Jam
- Gold Standard Gaming
- Goldsmiths, University of London*
- Good Thinking Games
- Google Play
- GrandLine Studios
- Graphitti Games
- GreyCode
- Guerrilla Games
H
- Hammerbyte Games*
- Helio Games
- Hiber
- HipHopGamer
- Hiro Capital
- Hololabs Studio*
- Homa Games*
- Huuuge Games
- HypeFactory
- Hyper Hippo Entertainment*
- HyprMX
I
- ibMedia Group
- iEntertainment Network
- IGDA Sweden*
- IGG
- Ikune Labs
- Imperia Online JSC
- Indium Play*
- InfoSoft NI
- InnoGames
- iPhoneGlance*
- Irdeto
- Isle of Man Government
- Itatake*
- ITP Gaming *
- IUGO Mobile Entertainment*
J
- Jam City
- Jestercraft
- Jokey Studio
- JollyLabs*
- Jondob Games*
- JoyPac
K
- KatanaHR Solutions.
- Kiage Team
- KinematicSoup Technologies*
- Konvoy Ventures
- Kukouri Mobile Entertainment
- KuniaLabs
- Kuuasema
- Kwa Qua Games
- Kwalee
- Kynigos Partners*
- Kyy Games*
L
- LAB University of Applied Sciences*
- Labworks.io
- Lagos State Esports Association
- Lahza Games
- Lancaster and Morecambe College*
- Lappi Soft
- Legacy Games
- LEGO Ventures*
- Levity Play*
- Lightneer
- Lima Airport Partners*
- Lion Studios
- LIVA Interactive
- Loopymood*
- LootBoy
- Lowtek Games*
- Lucid Sight
- Ludique Works
- Ludo World
- Ludus*
- Lumsoft
- LVP*
M
- Mad Data
- Made By Titans *
- Magmatic Games
- Mail.ru Group
- Make Real
- Mampel Skyliner*
- Mandinga Game Studio*
- March Gaming*
- Marvelous Europe*
- Masquerade Media
- MediaBodies
- MediaCity Games
- MegaFans*
- META Games
- Metacore Games
- Metaplay
- MetArena
- Metropolia University of Applied Sciences*
- Microsoft
- Miniclip
- Minimol Games*
- Misc Games
- Mobile Game Doctor*
- MobileGroove*
- Mobile Premier League
- Monstercat*
- Moonjump
- MPath Productions*
- Muscular Dystrophy Association
N
- N3twork*
- Nekki
- Neogames Finland
- Nerd Monkeys*
- Network N*
- NJ KK Holdings*
- Nonsum Games*
- Nordic Game Resources
- Northern Stars - Aristocrat Digital Studio*
- Nukearts*
- NumberEight*
O
- Octagon Game Studio
- OGLabs Germany
- Ontario Tech University*
- Oorja Games
- Orbital Knight
- Outplay Entertainment
P
- Paladin Studios
- Paper Bunker
- PeopleFun
- Perchang
- Photon Engine
- PHZ Game Studios
- Pi-Dev
- Pixel Dash Studios
- Pixel Federation*
- Pixel Noire Games
- Pixel Snack*
- Pixelynx*
- Platonic Partnership*
- Playable Factory
- Playable Worlds
- Playbest / Funcgames*
- Playstack*
- Player1 Events
- Playful
- PLAYTOUCH
- Plug In Digital
- Plummy Games*
- PlusPlus
- Portobello
- Product Madness
- PROfounders Capital*
- Promod Esports
- Psyber Games Studios
- Puzzles & Games
Q
- Quantum Tech Partners
- Quarantine Studios
- Quicksave Interactive
R
- Rarepixels*
- Ravenous Wolf
- Real Media Now
- Reality Gaming Group
- Realmix Media
- Rebellious Software
- remote control productions
- RenderNine Gaming Studio*
- Renxo*
- Resistance Games
- Riot Games
- RiseAngle
- RMW/igamebank
- Roblox
- RoboBot Studio*
- Robot Cache
- RocketRide Games
- Rouge Animation*
- Rowan Glade
S
- S2 Games*
- SAE Institute Berlin*
- SAE Institute Leipzig*
- Sailboat Studios*
- Sample Rate Audio Production
- Scalarr
- Schell Games
- Schmutza*
- Sci-fi London
- Scottish Games Network*
- Seven Point Red
- Shinko Games
- Silent Yeti Entertainment*
- Silver Stream Studio
- Skillz
- Smart School Websites*
- Smash Head Studio
- Smash Mountain Studio
- SMG Digital Services*
- Snappi
- So Real Digital Twins
- Social Industries*
- SocialPeta
- Societe Generale*
- Socratic Sciences*
- Softgames
- Solaris Mobile*
- South-Eastern Finland University of Applied Sciences*
- SpecialEffect*
- Splash Damage
- Splinterlands
- Spoilz Studio
- Springloaded
- Square Enix
- Star Fort Games*
- Starloop Studios*
- Stockholm Syndrome.AI
- Stoic
- Storybyte Studio
- Stratosphere Games*
- Sulake*
- Sum Fun*
- Sunday
- Super Evil Megacorp
- SuperScale
- Supremacy Games
T
- Talewind Studios
- Tampere University*
- Tap Champs (A4G)*
- Team17
- Technological University Dublin*
- Teknoware*
- Tequila Works
- The Beauty Cult
- The Game CFO*
- The Polygon Loft*
- The Sixth Hammer*
- Thunderful Publishing
- Tilting Point*
- Tiny Rebel
- Titan1studios*
- Todak Studios
- Todayage Tech*
- Trail Games
- Traplight Games
- Treewood Studios
- Triple Dragon*
- TriTrie Games
- Tyr Advisors
U
- Ubisoft Abu Dhabi
- UCL, School of Management*
- Ultracine Studios
- Unbound Game Studios
- Unity
- University of Sheffield*
- University of Westminster
- University of York
V
- Vancouver Film School
- Veikkaus
- Video Mind Games
- Vilnius University
- Viral Talent
- Virgin Media*
- Vivid Games
W
- Wargaming*
- Warwick Esports*
- Watch Master*
- wdny.io
- Weaver Interactive
- We in Games Finland*
- Westminster Kingsway College*
- Whatwapp
- Wicked Sick
- Wiggin
- Wizard Games*
- Wondr Gaming
- Wooga
- Worldspark Studios*
- Wormhole Labs
- WRP Studios
X
- XAMK - University of Applied Sciences*
- Xsolla
- Xsolla Diamond Club
Z
- Zen Republic
- Zeppelin Studio*
- Zindhu*
- Zynga
1-9
- 101XP*
- 12traits
- 1C Publishing*
- 2K
- 3D Aim Trainer
- 4EversGames*
- 8 Circuit Studios
- 81monkeys*
Book now
Now that’s an amazing lineup of companies. You can connect with any of them at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 if you register your tickets now.
We have a limited number of free tickets available for indie developers (apply here), jobseekers (apply here) and students (apply here).
