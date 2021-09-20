Tune in for the Leadership Day by IGDA Finland at PGC Digital #8

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 is just under a week away and we’re delighted to be working with IGDA Finland to share its upcoming Leadership Day as an exclusive partner event.

At this time of the year, we would usually be flying out to the beautiful city of Helsinki to deliver a live Pocket Gamer Connects event, so we couldn’t be happier to be partnering with our Finnish friends so Pocket Gamer Connects attendees can enjoy the Leadership Day too.

What is the IGDA Leadership Day?

Leadership Day by IGDA Finland is an international event about how companies, teams and working cultures are developed to build better games. The inaugural conference was held back in 2019 and, with the support of the community, the ambition is to make the conference an annual forum for leadership in games.

Games companies, their inner workings and cultures are some of the least documented aspects of game development. Yet we and our work are all defined by these choices every single day. Join us in learning and challenging the cutting edge of leadership in games from some of the brightest minds in the industry.

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, Leadership Day by IGDA Finland will be 100% digital for 2021 and streamed live on Monday, September 27. It starts at 8am and ends at 4pm UK time (10am to 6pm EEST) and then the program continues at 7pm with the IGDA Annual General Meeting. The event will be streamed on IGDA Twitch and IGDA Finland YouTube channel.

The full schedule

9:45am to 10:00am: Welcoming words by the organisers

10:00am to 11:00am: Keynote: Leading fast and slow with Redhill Games CEO/co-founder Matias Myllyrinne

11:00am to 12:00pm: From zero to lead with Epic Games Unreal Engine evangelist Ari Arnbjörnsson

12:00pm to 1:30pm: IGDA Mentor Café and lunch break

1:30pm to 2:30pm: Leadership mythbusting with Nitro Games producer Maria Maunula

2:30pm to 3:30pm: Games for Good fireside chat with dmb crew founder Deborah Mensah-Bonsu

3:30pm to 4:30pm: Directing and defining vision in the 21st century with Rovio Entertainment senior art director Tatu Petersen-Jessen

4:30pm to 5:30pm: Diversity and inclusion panel with We In Games Finland’s Taina Myöhänen, Playtra Games’ Dan Bernardo and IGDA Foundation’s Sarah Spires

5:30pm to 6:00pm: Closing words

Please note: all times are Helsinki time (EEST/UTC +03:00) as listed on the Leadership Day by IGDA Finland website.

Register now

While the event is free to watch on the IGDA video channels, for all the relevant information and access to the networking opportunities, please register free with IGDA Finland at the official site.

