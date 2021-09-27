Steel Media to return to live events in 2022, join us for the Pocket Gamer world tour!

As we move into the last quarter of 2021, we’re excited to share with you our plans for 2022 and the move back to live events. Hurrah!

We’ve very much missed seeing you in person, although we’re thrilled that so many of you from across the globe joined us for our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conference series, as well as various other webinars, RoundTables, and MasterClasses over the past 18 months.

And while we do still have a number of digital conferences to round off the year, we are very much looking forward to our return to live, in-person events, and the unique experience they offer. So, without further ado, it’s time to reveal those all-important dates for your diary next year.

PG Connects London ( REGISTRATIONS OPEN)

January 17-18

Hybrid event (live + digital)

Mobile Games Awards 2022

Date TBC

The Pocket Gamer Party/Mixer @ GDC

Date TBC

GDC, San Francisco

PocketGamer.com Awards

Date TBC

PG Connects Seattle

Date TBC

Hybrid event (live + digital)

PG Connects Toronto

Date TBC

Hybrid event (live + digital)

The Pocket Gamer Party/Mixer @ Gamescom

Date TBC

Gamescom, Cologne

Gamescom, Cologne PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2022

Date TBC

Gamescom, Cologne

PG Connects Helsinki

September 27-28

Hybrid event (live + digital)

PG Connects Jordan

Date TBC

Hybrid event (live + digital)

We’ll also be running Big Indie Pitches (mobile and/or PC/Console) every single month, as well as a host of fringe events, mixers, and more. Suffice to say we look forward to seeing you at various destinations across the globe next year!

Coming up next in Q4 2021

Although we’re looking ahead to 2022, we haven’t quite finished with 2021 just yet...

