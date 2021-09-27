News

Steel Media to return to live events in 2022, join us for the Pocket Gamer world tour!

Where will you connect with the global games industry next year?

By , Events Marketing Manager

As we move into the last quarter of 2021, we’re excited to share with you our plans for 2022 and the move back to live events. Hurrah!

We’ve very much missed seeing you in person, although we’re thrilled that so many of you from across the globe joined us for our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conference series, as well as various other webinars, RoundTables, and MasterClasses over the past 18 months.

And while we do still have a number of digital conferences to round off the year, we are very much looking forward to our return to live, in-person events, and the unique experience they offer. So, without further ado, it’s time to reveal those all-important dates for your diary next year.

If you want to get ahead of the game and discuss involvement and sponsorship opportunities, email our CEO at chris@steelmedia.co.uk.

  • Mobile Games Awards 2022
    Date TBC

  • The Pocket Gamer Party/Mixer @ GDC
    Date TBC
    GDC, San Francisco

  • PocketGamer.com Awards
    Date TBC

  • PG Connects Seattle
    Date TBC
    Hybrid event (live + digital)

  • PG Connects Toronto
    Date TBC
    Hybrid event (live + digital)

  • The Pocket Gamer Party/Mixer @ Gamescom
    Date TBC
    Gamescom, Cologne
  • PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2022
    Date TBC
    Gamescom, Cologne

  • PG Connects Helsinki
    September 27-28
    Hybrid event (live + digital)

  • PG Connects Jordan
    Date TBC
    Hybrid event (live + digital)

 

We’ll also be running Big Indie Pitches (mobile and/or PC/Console) every single month, as well as a host of fringe events, mixers, and more. Suffice to say we look forward to seeing you at various destinations across the globe next year!

Coming up next in Q4 2021

Although we’re looking ahead to 2022, we haven’t quite finished with 2021 just yet...

Book your place today!

Katy Reilly
Katy Reilly
Events Marketing Manager

