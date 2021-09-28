Panivox decloaks its RichCast voice-driven interactive platform

UK startup Panivox has announced RichCast, its new voice-driven interactive entertainment platform.

Co-founded by Philip and Andrew Oliver and Neil Campbell, Panivox was established with the vision to create the tools and community to allow a new kind of audio-first gaming.

Something different

For players, RichCast will deliver what it labels "next generation of narrative audio experiences" direct to a mobile app.

Content will range from fiction and comics to factual and education, enabling people to talk to the stories they’re listening to, influencing events and choosing their own path.

For creators, RichCast’s highly intuitive integrated Studio allows them to create imaginative interactive stories, complete with voice and touchscreen controls, HD video, audio-visual effects and AI voices.

RichCast will be launched in full for creators in December 2021, with monetisation due to go live in 2020.

“People love to be creative, but currently creating anything interactive for non-programmers is restricted to complex 3D worlds. We wanted to remove those barriers to entry and provide creatives with the intuitive tools, route to market and rewards they need to focus on what they do best – making great entertainment," commented CEO Philip Oliver.

“And for our players, we firmly believe RichCast will become the ‘go to’ app for voice-driven interactive content. As we like to say: Your voice... Your choice.”

To learn more about RichCast and register for Early Access visit www.RichCast.com