Supercell-backed Trailmix releases its debut game Love & Pies

Trailmix’s debut game Love & Pies is now available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

During testing the game boasted strong performance metrics and positive qualitative feedback, with Day 30 retention being above 20%.

“Long term retention is the most important metric for us here,” said Trailmix CEO Carolin Krenzer.

“We are tremendously proud of our team’s achievements.”

Co-founders Krenzer and Tristan Clark meet at King where they set up the studio that developed and operated the $1 billion hit game Farm Heroes Saga.

An early investor, Supercell has also invested further into Trailmix and is also providing capital for marketing the game; something it previous has done with Finnish developer Metacore to the tune of $180 million.

It's not been disclosed how much Supercell has invested in Trailmix or Love & Pies.

Based in London, Trailmix was founded in 2019 with the intention of developing games that have a positive impact on players.

With half of the wider leadership team being female, Trailmix has an emphasis on its inclusive culture, with "creating a space where people can indeed be the best version of themselves" being a top priority.