Reliance partners with Simteractive to publish Eden Isle: Paradise Resort

Publisher Reliance Games is investing into Dublin-based Simteractive to facilitate the further development and the global launch of its mobile game Eden Isle: Paradise Resort.

The partnership builds on Reliance’s expansion to provide investment, consultancy and live ops support for development studios worldwide.

"Building on our success with Jago Studios, Reliance Games aims for a truly collaborative partnership with Simteractive with its unique approach to live operations," commented Reliance Entertainment Digital CEO Amit Khanduja.

Building out paradise

Currently available as a beta release, Eden Isle: Paradise Resort allows players to create a unique resort of their own design, decorated in their style: their own piece of Eden.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Reliance Entertainment to bring Eden Isle to a wider audience and to fully realise its potential," said Simteractive founder, Elaine Reynolds.

“Reliance has a fantastic team with particular expertise in live ops, so they are the perfect publishing partner, and we look forward to working closely with them!”