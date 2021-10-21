SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off surpasses 50 million downloads

Tilting Point’s SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off has surpassed 50 million downloads.

Krusty Cook-Off saw immediate success as the most pre-registered users of any Nickelodeon game, exceeding 17 million pre-registrations.

At launch, Krusty Cook-Off was one of the top 10 most downloaded games in 97 countries on iOS, and 79 countries on Google Play. Within its first week the game reached 2.2 million daily active users.

In Spongebob: Krusty Cook-Off, players interact with characters from the show and navigate their way across the various restaurants in Bikini Bottom in over 400 story levels.

The secret formula

Corresponding with the milestone is a new Halloween themed in-game event that lets players "earn spooky cookies" to rack up in-game rewards, such as costumes, gems and more.

Additionally, the collection of kitchens in-game has expanded to include Chef Glovey’s Restaurant, home of "wonderful waffles" and other "delicious dishes" in the theme park, Glove World. The limited time event, Chef Glovey’s Food Truck, will give players a taste of the new restaurant.

Krusty Cook-Off is available free-to-play on iOS and Android, and also on Nintendo Switch for $14.99 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and recently launched across all of Africa.

Within the coming weeks, the game will be available for Switch in Europe and Asia. Tilting Point recently revealed a partnership with Huya to bring the game to mainland China.

Krusty Cook-Off is also available on PC via the Microsoft Store.