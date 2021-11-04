News

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes hits $1.4 billion on 100 million downloads

EA Mobile's top game

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes hits $1.4 billion on 100 million downloads
By , Staff Writer

EA has revealed that Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes has surpassed 100 million downloads.

The date was revealed in the firm’s quarterly financials report however did not further discuss the game’s active user base.

Galaxy of Heroes originally launched in 2015, with EA providing additional content throughout the game’s lifetime, often coinciding with the most recent release of films and TV series, such as The Mandalorian.

Going strong

According to Sensor Tower, Galaxy of Heroes has generated approximately $1.4 billion in consumer spending across the App Store and Google Play.

The largest contributors to this amount is the US, where players have spent $850 million, followed by Germany and then the UK.

From Q1 to Q3 2021, Galaxy of Heroes has accumulated more than $170 million worldwide, indicating the persistent demand for the game.

Galaxy of Heroes has been the best performing Star Wars mobile game, generating over 98 per cent of all revenue from the past five mobile games in the franchise.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson stated that this quarter has been the "strongest second quarter in company history".

EA's upcoming mobile game, Battlefield Mobile, is currently being tested in Indonesia and the Philippines. EA subsidiary Industrial Toys is leading the development of the title.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Jan 18th, 2021

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes made up 98% of all revenue from the last five Star Wars mobile games

News Dec 23rd, 2019

Star Wars mobile games force their way to $1 billion in revenue

News Jul 31st, 2018

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes generated nearly $55m during Q2 2018

News Jul 6th, 2018

The Sims Mobile builds up $15 million in revenues after four months

The Charticle Dec 14th, 2015

How EA Mobile's Galaxy of Heroes is winning the Star Wars app store battle

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies