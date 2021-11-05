Miniclip partners with Byss Mobile to scale Nitro Jump Racing

Saad joined Miniclip and the mobile games industry after many years in the console and PC world at Sega. He has developed Miniclip’s mobile business as the head of the content review team, leading the negotiations on all publishing and licensing deals.

Miniclip has revealed a new partnership with Polish mobile game developer Byss Mobile to scale Nitro Jump Racing for mobile devices.

Nitro Jump Racing is a PvP racing title for mobile, originally launched worldwide on the App Store and Google Play in January 2021.

In Nitro Jump Racing, players build their collection of toy cars and compete in household-style tracks, such as kitchens, gardens, and bathrooms.

Founded in 2009, Byss Mobile began developing mobile apps before launching its game studio in 2017. Currently, the team consists of 50 employees.

Byss Mobile will be responsible for scaling the title as well as providing long-term improvements and post-launch support.

Going forward, Nitro Jump will receive a continuous stream of updates, including the addition of live events and cosmetic items.

Ready, set, go

"Our team has always been drawn to racing games, and Nitro Jump Racing was a perfect opportunity to explore the genre, while flexing our creative muscles," said Byss Mobile head of gaming Maciej Gąsiorowski.

"After initial tests were positive, our talented 3D artists and designers were able to bring the toy RC car world of the game to life. We’re extremely excited for players to sample the many improvements that we and Miniclip have added to the game and look forward to growing the Nitro Jump community."

Miniclip chief strategy officer Saad Choudri added:

"We immediately recognised the great inherent quality of Nitro Jump Racing, which perfectly fit within our portfolio of fun and accessible titles.

"With Byss Mobile's imaginative take on the racing genre, we are happy to provide our experience as a leader in sports and multiplayer titles on mobile to help it reach the next level of success. Byss Mobile will help us drive forward with our vision in unleashing the gamer in everyone."

Yesterday, Miniclip also announced a partnership with CodaPayments to offer a wider array of worldwide payment options for its flagship title, 8 Ball Pool.