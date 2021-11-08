Voodoo makes "significant" investment into Israeli casual games developer Teskin

Voodoo has revealed that it is making a "significant" investment into Israeli casual games developer Teskin.

Founded in 2018, Teskin specialises in the development of match three and puzzle titles for mobile, including Jewels Planet, Jewel Empire and Candy Deluxe.

To date, Teskin has accumulated over 20 million downloads across its portfolio of casual mobile games.

In addition to its headquarters in Israel, Teskin has a second branch located in Ukraine.

Going forward, Teskin will continue to operate independently as a part of Voodoo’s casual business unit. With the new funding, Teskin will expand its team and strengthen its games portfolio.

Shared vision

"We share the same vision as Voodoo; creating high quality games and entertaining players," said Teskin co-founders Lior Gluskin and Iliya Tesler.

"With Voodoo’s investment we will be able to reach new high records by expanding our team and fulfilling our initial goal of creating leading mobile games that people will enjoy playing for years. We are excited to move forward and take Teskin to the next level."

Voodoo co-founder and CEO Alexandre Yazdi added: "We’re delighted to be investing in Teskin to boost their growth in the casual gaming market. Iliya and Lior have built a strong, high performing, and driven team with an impressive track record of successful match 3 and puzzle games. Together, we’re taking another significant step towards our mission to entertain the world."

Last month, Voodoo acquired Israeli start-up Beach Bum to diversify its monetisation from adverts to IAPs.