Tapjoy launches in-app marketplace Tapjoy Shopping

Users are rewarded with in-app currencies for mobile games

Tapjoy has launched its own in-app marketplace, Tapjoy Shopping, which enables users to shop from hundreds of brand retailers.

Notably, there is a premium reward experience wherein purchases result in rewards in users’ favourite apps, meanwhile increasing discoverability for retail advertisers.

Tapjoy has stated that this will also drive incremental revenue for app publishers.

Tapjoy launched Offerwall in 2006 as a marketplace where consumers could earn virtual currency in apps.

Tapjoy Shopping is distinct from this in that it is dedicated purely to retail brands and shopping offers.

As 86 per cent of Gen Zs and Millennials play mobile games, and more than half shop on mobile according to Tapjoy's recent Modern Mobile Gamer report, they are particularly desirable audiences for advertisers.

Consumer rewards

There are more than 10,000 apps belonging to Tapjoy’s network of premium app publishers.

"Our smartphones have forever changed the way we shop, from discovering new products to engaging with brands and even making direct purchases," said Tapjoy vice president of product Dom Bracher.

"The new Tapjoy Shopping makes it incredibly simple and convenient for consumers to not only shop for relevant products but also get rewarded with in-app currency for their favourite games.

"The end result is a marketplace dynamic that truly benefits advertisers, app publishers, and of course the consumers themselves."

The new Tapjoy marketplace shows how much in-app currency the consumer stands to earn for each purchase beforehand. Such incentives will be advantageous for mobile publishers after the reduction in revenue following cost per engagement app ads being banned on iOS devices.

You can find out more from the Tapjoy website


