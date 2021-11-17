News

Stillfront devs Goodgame and Candywriter to launch German version of BitLife

Will culturally adapt

German games outfit Goodgame Studios has partnered with US developer Candywriter to launch BitLife in Germany.

BitLife is a text-based simulation mobile game where players make choices to become a "model citizen", such as building a family or finding the perfect job.

The partnership will see BitLife culturally adapted for the German market and released as BitLife DE - Lebenssimulation, as well as the two studios "transcreating" future content.

Both Goodgame Studios and Candywriter are part of Swedish games outfit Stillfront Group.

Stillfront acquired Candywriter last year for $74 million, with the deal total worth up to $195 million inlcuding earn-out bonuses, and acquired Goodgame in 2017 for $318 million.

Live your ideal life

"Our strategic partnership with Candywriter includes extended distribution and transcreation
of BitLife DE - Lebenssimulation to German audiences," said Goodgame Studios CEO Oleg Rößger.

"With our brilliant marketing team and the collective talent across both studios, we are able to push BitLife’s expansion."

Candywriter founders Nadir Khan and Kevin O’Neil added: "In Goodgame Studios, we found a strong partner that would assist in bringing BitLife to German players. We look forward to working closely with their team to extend the game’s reach to other communities - as well as in several native languages - in the near future.”

BitLife DE - Lebenssimulation is currently available as a free download on the App Store and
Google Play Store.

Goodgame Studios recently launched its in-house publishing arm that will begin focusing on mobile games publsihing, starting with War Alliance from Magnific Games.


