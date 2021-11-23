Icelandic studio 1939 Games has opened a mobile games unit in Helsinki

Icelandic games studio 1939 Games has announced the opening of a new development unit in Helsinki, Finland that will focus on the development of mobile games.

The company was founded in 2015 and launched its first successful game in 2020, Kards on Steam.

Currently, a mobile version is being developed with an expected release in 2022.

Back in September, the studio announced that its recent $5.3 million funding round will be used in the mobile development of Kards.

One investor was the Finnish company, Sisu Game Ventures.

Helsinki's the place

"There is a special bond between the game industries of Iceland and Finland. 1939 Games not only represents exceptional game development pedigree but it further deepens the collaboration between the two countries,” Sisu Game Ventures founding partner Samuli Syvähuoko commented.

“The Finnish subsidiary was founded simply because in Finland we have the top-notch mobile game developers. Competition on the best game industry talent is fierce and we have been interviewing talent from Finland and abroad,” 1939 Finland’s Head of Helsinki studio, Mika Levo, explained.

"It has become clear that foreign game industry professionals have a desire to move to Finland to experience the famous Finnish game industry scene,” 1939 Finland’s Head of Helsinki studio Mika Levo explained.

Kards is a free-to-play game that has made millions of euros since launch. In summer 2021, 1939 Games announced that the game had delivered a net profit.