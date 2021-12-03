News

Gismart surpasses 450 million hypercasual downloads

Total across all apps and games is now 1 billion

Gismart surpasses 450 million hypercasual downloads
By , Staff Writer

London-based hypercausal developer Gismart has announced its has surpassed a total of one billion total downloads across its 50 plus apps and games.

Since entering the gaming market in 2019 and establishing itself as a hypercasual developer, Gismart has seen a total of 450 million downloads of its mobile games.

Gismart’s apps range from hypercasual to music entertainment, and it launched more than 15 new games this year.

Its games were downloaded 230 million times in the last 12 months, with the most downloaded being Body Race with more than 50 million.

Coming in just behind, Pencil Rush and Foil Turning 3D were each downloaded more than 40 million times in 2021.

Hypercasual success

"1 billion downloads is a significant milestone for the company and our partner studios," said Gismart co-founder and CEO Dmitri Lipnitsky.

We will continue to focus on launching new games and growing our entertainment and wellness portfolio."

Following its success in the hypercasual space, Gismart plans to enter the casual puzzle sector, with several titles currently under development.

Earlier this year, Gismart signed a multi-game partnership agreement with Snapchat. The first three games reached nearly 90 million downloads by mid-October.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Sep 26th, 2019

Following the success of Cool Goal, Gismart is looking to partner with more hypercasual game devs

News Mar 2nd, 2021

Gismart experiences success with three new titles

News Oct 23rd, 2019

Gismart's Cool Goal! rakes in 35 million downloads

Job News May 23rd, 2019

Gismart opens internal hyper-casual game development studio

News Jan 1st, 2021

Gismart VP of business development on company growth, expansion, and juggling hypercasual titles

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies