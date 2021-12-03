Gismart surpasses 450 million mobile game downloads

London-based hypercausal developer Gismart has announced its has surpassed a total of one billion total downloads across its 50+ apps and games.

Since entering the gaming market in 2019 and establishing itself as a game developer, Gismart has seen a total of 450 million downloads of its mobile games.

Gismart’s apps range from hypercasual to music entertainment, and it launched more than 15 new games this year.

Its games were downloaded 230 million times in the last 12 months, with the most downloaded being Body Race with more than 50 million.

Coming in just behind, Pencil Rush and Foil Turning 3D were each downloaded more than 40 million times in 2021.

Hypercasual success

"1 billion downloads is a significant milestone for the company and our partner studios," said Gismart co-founder and CEO Dmitri Lipnitsky.

We will continue to focus on launching new games and growing our entertainment and wellness portfolio."

Following its success in the hypercasual space, Gismart plans to enter the casual puzzle sector, with several titles currently under development.

Earlier this year, Gismart signed a multi-game partnership agreement with Snapchat. The first three games reached nearly 90 million downloads by mid-October.