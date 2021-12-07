News

MGVC invests $2 million into Square Triangle and Talerock

Acquires minority stakes in both studios

Date Type Companies involved Size
December 7th, 2021 investment My.Games Venture Capital
Square Triangle
Talerock 		$2m
MGVC invests $2 million into Square Triangle and Talerock
By , News Editor

My.Games investment arm, MGVC, has invested approximately $2 million into indie game studios Square Triangle and Talerock.

Square Triangle was founded in 2020 and has staff located across the world. One of the studio’s previous mobile titles, Bowling by Jason Belmonte, reached monthly revenues of $100,000.

Square Triangle is currently developing a casual PvP sports simulator that is scheduled to release next year.

Founded in Russia in 2016, Talerock’s portfolio includes RPG Grimshade on PC, along with several projects that involve creating in-game art for larger studios.

Presently, Talerock is developing a free-to-play hidden object game for mobile, with more details to be revealed next year.

Minority stakes in both studios

Through the investment, MGVC has acquired minority stakes in both studios, with the options to purchase control.

"MGVC continues to expand and diversify its portfolio with games in new genres from outstanding studios," said MGVC executive producer Nikita Matsokin.

"When we look for partner-studios, the primary factors for us are the team’s experience, how original their idea is, and their business vision for the project.

"The teams at both studios were formed long ago and have several successful releases in their portfolios. I’m confident these partnerships will pave the way for many hit games."

To date, MGVC has invested in a total of 49 studios, with 12 studios being invested into this year, including Tworogue Games and Wideview Games.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Oct 8th, 2021

My.Games Venture Capital invests into Tworogue Games and Wideview Games

News Jul 19th, 2021

Nexters' Q2 2021 bookings up 40% to $154 million

News Jul 9th, 2021

The Games Fund invests in Hypemasters, Vandrouka, Purple and Jarvi Games

News Feb 18th, 2019

TinyBuild has big plans for its newly-acquired $15 million in Series-A investment

News Nov 20th, 2018

Super.com will support Unreal Engine projects with a new $50 million investment fund

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies