Green Grey invests up to $1.1 million in Megu Games

Green Grey has partnered with Florida-based Megu Games to develop and publish its mobile games and will make an initial investment into the joint project of up to $1.1 million.

Following the partnership, Megu Games has started development on a word game-design game hybrid, dubbed Word Estates, that is scheduled to soft-launch in Q2 2022.

The gameplay is said to improve upon Hooked on Words, the studio’s previous game, and can be played either independently or in teams through tournaments. To date, Hooked on Words has achieved roughly three million downloads and earned approximately $2 million from advertising revenue.

Megu Games boasts a team of industry veterans from the likes of Disney, Warner Bros., Microsoft, and Apple who, between them, they have been involved in Doom, Wolfenstein 3D, and more.

Strong investment

"This is one of the best and strongest investments we made in the last year," said Green Grey founder and CEO Dima Morozov.

"Megu Games is an absolute benchmark in quality for us, both by the level of their game products, and the business processes the company runs. The market niche occupied by Megu Games is very interesting and currently not too crowded.

"The Megu Games team has tremendous experience developing games for the PC, consoles, and mobile, and studio founders Ron and Rebecca Shellhamer share our approach to mobile games as new means of communication."

The recent investment marks Green Grey’s fifth public deal since June this year, with previous international investments having been in game startups, including Infusion Games and Pocket Size Games.

Megu Games CEO and co-founder Ron Shellhamer added: "We couldn’t be more excited to enter into this new partnership with Green Grey as they share our vision and excitement for what this game can be. Their team has been incredibly supportive and will add great value to Megu Games where we need it most."

"We feel Green Grey will play an important role in the mobile gaming space moving forward and are glad to join them on their journey."

Last month, Plug In Digital raised $75 million to publish indie games and currently has over 30 games in the pipeline