Roblox partners with Ralph Lauren for holiday event

Roblox has partnered with Ralph Lauren for a holiday-themed Roblox experience, The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape.

Developed by Roblox community developer Funomena, the event features exclusive gender-neutral digital clothing items inspired by Ralph Lauren's polo sport line from the 1990s.

Players will be able to dress their avatars and participate in winter-themed events, such as ice skating or toasting marshmallows, as well as a holiday treasure hunt.

Additionally, at the centre of the experience is a holiday tree that can be decorated by the Roblox community to bring new additions to the world and activate rewards.

Suiting up

"Our engagement in the metaverse is a natural extension of our lifestyle brand which, at its core, has always been about stepping into the worlds of Ralph Lauren," said Ralph Lauren chief digital and content officer Alice Delahunt.

"Our partnership with Roblox builds on years of digital innovation and underlines our belief in the opportunity that virtual spaces and economies present – especially when it comes to the next generation of consumers."

Roblox vice president of global brand partnership Christina Wootton added: "Our community developers have created a unique experience with custom textures for a realistic winter nature backdrop where anyone can try exclusive fashion items and even influence what this environment looks like based on their participation and daily voting results."

"This is the kind of innovation and co-creation that the Roblox platform and technology enable, opening opportunities for brands to build high-quality, authentic and native connections with brand loyalists and new customers globally."

The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape is running from 8 December 2021 to 3 January 2022. Additional items related to the experience will drop weekly in Roblox, with dates to be revealed by Ralph Lauren on social media.

In November, Roblox partnered with Nike to bring 'Nikeland' to the Roblox metaverse along with a toolkit for creators to design minigames.