News

Next Games signs $16.5 million co-development agreement for new mobile game

To be paid over the next five years

Date Type Companies involved Size
December 16th, 2021 partnership Next Games $16.5m
Next Games signs $16.5 million co-development agreement for new mobile game
By , News Editor

Next Games has revealed that it has signed a co-development agreement with a "significant" global media company to develop a mobile game.

The total value of the agreement is up to $16.5 million that will be paid to Next Games across the next five years.

Next Games will preserve the ownership rights of any IP that results from the agreement.

A logical continuation

"The partnership is a logical continuation of Next Games’ strategy to focus on building long term strategic partnerships, as well as strengthening the company’s portfolio and position with different deal structures," said Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen.

"The game is developed on, and will run on, Next Games’ proprietary technology platform. Next Games retains the ownership of the game’s intellectual property rights."

Next Games has previously partnered with numerous global media companies to develop mobile games. These include a partnership with Netflix to create a mobile game based on the Stranger Things series and AMC to create The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land, which has generated over $151 million since its launch.

Last week, Nexon announced a partnership with Games Workshop to develop a new "socially interactive," player-versus environment mobile title based on Warhammer: Age of Sigmar.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Oct 7th, 2021

6 years on The Walking Dead: No Man's Land does 23 million downloads, $151 million revenue

News Sep 5th, 2019

Next Games looking to raise $8.85 million by offering shares in the studio

News Jun 15th, 2017

Next Games partners with Alcon Entertainment on Blade Runner 2049 mobile game

Interview May 5th, 2017

Next Games on its successful IPO and being Finland's first publicly-traded game developer

News Mar 23rd, 2017

Next Games becomes first Finnish games studio to go public on NASDAQ First North

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies