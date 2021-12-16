Next Games signs $16.5 million co-development agreement for new mobile game

Teemu leads Next Games’ business development and supports the rest of the management team in their planning. Teemu is determined to build Next Games into the next big thing in games and is also a firm believer in open work culture. With 15+ years of games business experience, most recently he was with Rovio leading selected corporate development efforts as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions. His previous roles include EVP Mobile, Business Development and Communications with Sulake, the makers of Habbo Hotel as well as managing his own games company. Teemu is a Board member at MAG Interactive, a highly successful Swedish casual mobile game developer.

Next Games has revealed that it has signed a co-development agreement with a "significant" global media company to develop a mobile game.

The total value of the agreement is up to $16.5 million that will be paid to Next Games across the next five years.

Next Games will preserve the ownership rights of any IP that results from the agreement.

A logical continuation

"The partnership is a logical continuation of Next Games’ strategy to focus on building long term strategic partnerships, as well as strengthening the company’s portfolio and position with different deal structures," said Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen.

"The game is developed on, and will run on, Next Games’ proprietary technology platform. Next Games retains the ownership of the game’s intellectual property rights."

Next Games has previously partnered with numerous global media companies to develop mobile games. These include a partnership with Netflix to create a mobile game based on the Stranger Things series and AMC to create The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land, which has generated over $151 million since its launch.

