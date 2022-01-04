Mana Play rebrands as Potion on Google Play

Boston-based Mana Interactive has rebranded and relaunched Mana Play, its gaming rewards platform, on the Google Play Store under the new name Potion.

With this rebrand, Potion has introduced a simplified reward point system swapping its 'Crystals' for 'Gold' and has expanded its roster of supported games, enabling more users to earn rewards, such as Google Play and Amazon gift cards.

Furthmore, PlayStation Store and Xbox Store gift cards can also be redeemed using points within the app.

As part of the rebrand to Potion the app now supports additional games, including Clash of Clans, Valorant, and TeamFight Tactics, meaning players can earn points and rewards for linking accounts with these games.

Potion will continue to provide support for its existing titles on the platform, including Clash Royale, League of Legends, and Brawl Stars.

Potion is expected to launch on iOS sometime in the near future.

This update and rebrand comes after Mana’s $7 million seed funding round in December last year. This involved both individual and institutional investors such as One Way Ventures, Pillar, Quasar Holding, and BlockDream Ventures.