Freecash returns to Google Play after policy review

The app was removed earlier this year following allegations it collected sensitive user data and operated like a data broker.

Malwarebytes flagged data collection spanning health, religion, and sexual orientation categories.

Freecash had reached No. 2 on the US App Store before its removal

Rewarded play platform Almedia has had its Freecash appreinstated on the Google Play Store following its removal over concerns around data practices and marketing tactics.

The rewards app was pulled from both Google Play and Apple's App Store after reports from the likes of TechCrunch, Wired and Malwarebytes alleged the company had collected sensitive user data and acted as a data broker for mobile game advertisers. It was also accused of misleading ads from affiliates.

Almedia had said the reports contained “inaccurate and misleading” claims regarding its business.

Freecash is still unavailable for download on the App Store.

“So happy to share this," said Almedia CEO and founder Moritz Holländer in a post. “It's been a tough few weeks and has taken an amazing team effort to get here.

“Massive thanks to everyone who worked those late nights on this and for all the support from our partners and community. We are meanwhile continuing to work with Apple on the iOS reinstatement."

Platform compliance

Almedia previously stated its apps are fully compliant with both storefronts' policies. Freecash had climbed to No. 2 on the US App Store before its removal, having added nearly 20 million users this year.

The rewards platform had surged in visibility through aggressive promotion on TikTok, where it was marketed as a way to earn money through simple online activity. The app climbed to No. 2 on the US App Store charts before its removal.

In April, Almedia released a statement responding to the removal of Freecash from Apple’s App Store and is working to understand the specific concerns raised by the platform reviewers and regulators.