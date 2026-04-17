Freecash removed from App Store and Google Play after data scrutiny

Freecash gained nearly 20m users this year before its takedown.

TikTok played a major role in driving the app’s rapid growth.

A Malwarebytes report raised concerns over sensitive data collection.

Update: Almedia has released a statement responding to the removal of Freecash from Apple’s App Store and Google Play, saying it is reviewing the situation and working to understand the specific concerns raised by the platform reviewers and regulators.

Original story: Freecash has been removed from both Apple’s App Store and Google Play following scrutiny over its data practices and marketing tactics.

As reported by TechCrunch, the removal brings an abrupt halt to one of the fastest-rising apps on mobile storefronts after amassing nearly 20 million new users this year.

The rewards platform, operated by Almedia, had surged in visibility through aggressive promotion on TikTok, where it was marketed as a way to earn money through simple online activity. The app climbed to No. 2 on the U.S. App Store charts before its removal.

Concerns escalated after a report from cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes alleged the app collected extensive user data, including sensitive categories such as health, religion, and sexual orientation.

Data broker allegations

The report characterised Freecash as operating similarly to a data broker, connecting advertisers with users likely to install and spend within mobile games.

“Our apps are fully compliant with the Apple App Store and Google Play Store policies, as demonstrated by the fact that they are live and regularly pass platform reviews,” said Almedia's press office. “We do not comment on internal product strategy regarding specific app listings.”

Earlier in the year, a separate investigation by Wired also raised questions around deceptive advertising practices, prompting TikTok to remove some Freecash-related ads for violating its policies on financial misrepresentation.