Almedia responds after Freecash removal from App Store and Google Play

Almedia claims it has paid out over $300m to users.

The platform now serves more than 70m users globally.

The company denies selling user data and cites GDPR compliance.

Rewarded play platform Almedia has responded after its flagship app Freecash was removed from both Apple’s App Store and Google Play this week over data harvesting allegations.

The removal follows earlier media reports that the company says contained “inaccurate and misleading” claims regarding its business.

The Berlin-based adtech firm confirmed it is in active discussions with both platforms and expects a resolution, while using the moment to defend its position within the wider mobile advertising ecosystem.

“As many of you are aware, our iOS and Android apps were removed this week from the App Store and Google Play following media coverage that contained a number of inaccurate and misleading claims about our business," said Almedia CEO and founder Moritz Holländer in a statement.

“Articles like this show that there is still confusion in the wider public about how the general space of rewarded user acquisition works and the actual value apps like Freecash or Almedia deliver to users and advertisers."

Data concerns

At the centre of the issue is rewarded user acquisition, a model Almedia says blends advertising, loyalty, and cashback by rewarding users for completing in-app actions such as playing games, making purchases, or engaging with offers.

“Our revenue comes from advertisers, primarily mobile game publishers and retailers, who pay us when users take those meaningful actions within their apps, such as reaching a level or making a purchase," said Holländer. “We share that revenue with our users through rewards."

Midway through the statement, Holländer claims Almedia has paid out over $300 million to users and now serves more than 70m globally after 19m new users joined Freecash this year.

The company also addressed concerns around data practices and marketing, stating it does not sell user data and remains compliant with GDPR, while acknowledging issues with misleading affiliate ads earlier this year that have since been removed.

“We are not perfect. We are a fast-growing company, and fast growth comes with mistakes that need correcting," said Holländer."