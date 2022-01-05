Network with Google, Disney, DECA Games and more at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Ready to kick off the new year by expanding your network and making connections that propel your business forward? Look no further than our upcoming b2b games industry conference and flagship show, Pocket Gamer Connects London. Many of the biggest names in the industry are attending, and it is an unmissable opportunity to make connections that can take you and your business to the next level.
Our conferences have historically been attended by top companies looking to share insights and meet rising talent. With plenty of opportunities for both indie developers to find their next big opportunity and for current and aspiring industry professionals to network with the companies of their dreams, there is no better place to start off 2022 at than our upcoming in-person conference in London.
Numerous top global companies will be in attendance, including the likes of Google, AWS Game Tech, Disney, King, DECA Games, Roblox, SEGA and more. This is a prime opportunity to network with their top executives and to get yourself on their radar, be sure to register for this unparalleled chance to make new contacts. Read on to find out the A-Z list of attending companies for our February conference.
Please note that this is a working list and we will be adding names as attending companies confirm over the next few weeks.
A
- Access to music
- Adjust
- AdQuantum
- Adverty
- Agnitio Capital Limited
- Amazon Web Services
- Ampere Analysis
- Amplifier Game Invest
- Amuzo Limited
- Animoca Brands
- Anything World
- AppLovin
- AppQuantum
- AppTweak
- Aream & Co.
- askblu.ai
- Assemble Entertainment
- AWS Game Tech
- Azul Creative Mds
B
- B7 Media
- Babil Games
- Bango Audiences
- BetaJester Ltd
- Big Fish Games
- Big Games Machine
- Black Smoke Studios
- Blazing Griffin Ltd
- By Aliens Limited
C
- canVERSE
- Carry1st
- Catchy Games LTD
- Charged Monkey
- Code Red Esports
- Cooperative Innovations Ltd
- Creative Mobile OU
- Critical Force
- Curran Games Agency
- Curve Games
D
- DECA Games
- Devcom - game developer conference of gamescom
- Digital Media Technology SLU
- Disney
- DreamLoft
E
- Esports Gaming League (EGL)
F
- Fanbytes
- Fein
- FGL & Tamalaki Publishing
- Firestoke
- First Touch Games Ltd.
- Flagship Games Group
- Flatter Than Earth
- Flick
- FRAG Games
- Fumb Games
- Fundamentally Games
- Fusebox Games
- Future Games of London Ltd
G
- G-Core Labs
- Gadsme
- Game If You Are
- Game UI Database
- GameCloud Technologies Private Limited
- GAMEE
- Gameforge
- Games Workshop
- Gamigo AG
- Geeklab
- Genvid Technologies
- Geogrify / Global Game Jam
- GLOBALFUN
- Go fashion
- Good Gate Media
- Grads in Games
- Groovy Antoid
H
- Hairy Moose
- Hansoft LTD
- Heroic Labs
- Hiber
- Homa Games
- HYPEMASTERS UK LTD.
- HyprMX
I
- i3D.net a Ubisoft company
- ICO
- IFOEC
- iKLEID
- Imperia Online JSC
- Infosoft NI
- InnoGames
- Interactive Games Entertainment b.v.
K
- Kayzen
- King
- Kongregate
- KULTURA Ex MACHINA
L
- Lab42 Games
- Lewis Silkin LLP
- Lion Studios
- London & Partners
- Lone Stone Studio
- Lonestone
- LoveShark
- LVP
M
- MAG Interactive
- Magmic Inc
- Magnifier One
- Matchingham Games
- MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED
- Metaplay Oy
- Microids
- MildMania
- MobilityWare
- Moon Active
- Moonmana
- Morgan Sports Law
- MotionVolt Games
- Multiscription
- Multiscription ApS
- MyDidimo UK
N
- Natural Selection
- Newcore
- Night Zookeeper
- Nitro Games
- Northern Ireland Screen
O
- Outplay Entertainment
P
- Paladin Studios
- Parker Consulting
- Phoenix Games GmbH
- PHZ Game Studios
- Pingle Studio
- Plarium
- Play Ventures
- Playable Factory
- Playright Digital Entertainment
- Playtika
- Plug In Digital
- Pollen VC
- PopScreen Games
- Product Madness
Q
- Quicksave Interactive
R
- Reality Gaming Group
- Remote control productions GmbH
- Roblox
- Robot Riot
- RocketRide Games inc
- ROOM 8 GROUP
S
- SAS PLAYTOUCH
- SEGA
- SG Organisations
- Sharkmob London
- Silverstream
- Simone Micieli
- Simpool
- Snap Finger Click
- SOFTGAMES
- Solsten, Inc.
- Spica Tech
- Stacking Chairs
- Starloop Studios
- Stillfront Group
- Sumo Digital
- SuperScale
- Supremacy Games
- Sviper GmbH
T
- Tapped Ltd
- Tarentum AI
- Taso Advisory
- TDS / GS
- Tencent
- Tower Studios Ltd
- Trailmix Ltd
- Twigames
U
- Upland
- Ustwo games
V
- Venly
- VIVID GAMES S.A.
- Voodoo
W
- Walking Squid B.V.
- Wargaming
- Whaleapp LTD
- Wiggin LLP
- WRKS Games
X
- XR Games
Y
- YAHAHA
- Yaldi Games
- Yandex
- Yogscast Games
Z
- ZEBEDEE
1-9
- 50000 Leagues
- 8SEC
