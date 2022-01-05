Network with Google, Disney, DECA Games and more at Pocket Gamer Connects London

Ready to kick off the new year by expanding your network and making connections that propel your business forward? Look no further than our upcoming b2b games industry conference and flagship show, Pocket Gamer Connects London. Many of the biggest names in the industry are attending, and it is an unmissable opportunity to make connections that can take you and your business to the next level.

Our conferences have historically been attended by top companies looking to share insights and meet rising talent. With plenty of opportunities for both indie developers to find their next big opportunity and for current and aspiring industry professionals to network with the companies of their dreams, there is no better place to start off 2022 at than our upcoming in-person conference in London.

Numerous top global companies will be in attendance, including the likes of Google, AWS Game Tech, Disney, King, DECA Games, Roblox, SEGA and more. This is a prime opportunity to network with their top executives and to get yourself on their radar, be sure to register for this unparalleled chance to make new contacts. Read on to find out the A-Z list of attending companies for our February conference.

Please note that this is a working list and we will be adding names as attending companies confirm over the next few weeks.

Book your ticket today

Secure your spot at our upcoming February conference today and don’t miss out on the opportunity to connect with high-level executives from all of these fantastic companies.

We currently have Mid Term discounts available, so don’t wait to secure your ticket at the best possible price. If you are a current student or developer, be sure to take advantage of our additional discounts available for you.

See you in February!