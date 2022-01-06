In-game ads expected to generate $14 billion by 2028

Global market research firm Research Dive has suggested that in-game advertising methods have caused substantial growth within the games industry, and that the COVID-19 pandemic has served to further increase this.

This comes according to a new report from the firm which report predicts that by 2028, the in-game advertising market will grow at a CAGR of 11.2 per cent from last year and will generate almost $14 billion.

Currently, Research Dive claims that the 10 biggest players in the in-game ads industry are, Alphabet, RapidFire, MediaSpike, Electronic Arts, IronSource, Motive Interactive, Blizzard Entertainment, Playwire, WPP, and Anzu.

The factors

Understandably, the leading factor in the market growth of in-game advertising is an uptake in the playing of mobile games.

The report suggests that static ads are going to see the most growth with an estimated $6.4 billion in Research Dive’s proposed period, largely due to their surging use presently.

Close behind at a predicted $6 billion in augmented growth is the smartphone and tablet sub-segment, given the prevalence of social games.

Techniques by marketers are influencing this and helping towards Research Dive’s prediction, but at the same time, as more devices become incompatible with newer games, market growth might be hindered.

The report also highlights factors like the pandemic and discusses region-specific trends. You can access the full report here.

Towards the end of last year, Tapjoy launched an in-app marketplace enabling users to shop from hundreds of brand retailers.