News

In-game ads expected to generate $14 billion by 2028

Key players include IronSource, EA, Anzu, and more

In-game ads expected to generate $14 billion by 2028
By , Staff Writer

Global market research firm Research Dive has suggested that in-game advertising methods have caused substantial growth within the games industry, and that the COVID-19 pandemic has served to further increase this.

This comes according to a new report from the firm which report predicts that by 2028, the in-game advertising market will grow at a CAGR of 11.2 per cent from last year and will generate almost $14 billion.

Currently, Research Dive claims that the 10 biggest players in the in-game ads industry are, Alphabet, RapidFire, MediaSpike, Electronic Arts, IronSource, Motive Interactive, Blizzard Entertainment, Playwire, WPP, and Anzu.

The factors

Understandably, the leading factor in the market growth of in-game advertising is an uptake in the playing of mobile games.

The report suggests that static ads are going to see the most growth with an estimated $6.4 billion in Research Dive’s proposed period, largely due to their surging use presently.

Close behind at a predicted $6 billion in augmented growth is the smartphone and tablet sub-segment, given the prevalence of social games.

Techniques by marketers are influencing this and helping towards Research Dive’s prediction, but at the same time, as more devices become incompatible with newer games, market growth might be hindered.

The report also highlights factors like the pandemic and discusses region-specific trends. You can access the full report here.

Towards the end of last year, Tapjoy launched an in-app marketplace enabling users to shop from hundreds of brand retailers.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Feb 16th, 2021

In-play ads dubbed 'most exciting format' for developers in 2021

News Nov 30th, 2021

37 second video ads are most effective for hypercasual games

News Feb 25th, 2021

Mobile games ad revenue grew by 8% last year

News Feb 17th, 2021

AdInMo partners with digital out of home network Lemma Technologies

News Feb 12th, 2021

Gadsme enters the in-game ads market

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies