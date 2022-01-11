Japan’s mobile games community dominated Twitter in 2021

Over 2.4 billion gaming tweets were posted on Twitter in 2021 as revealed by the company in a review of games-related activity on the platform.

The number of gaming-related tweets is up 14 per cent year-over-year and represents an increase of over 10 times since 2017. The company also indicated that Q4 2021 was the biggest quarter for games conversations ever on the platform.

The game that was most tweeted about was the cross-platform Genshin Impact from miHoYo, which has found unprecedented worldwide success since its launch in September 2020, generating over $1.8 billion on mobile alone in 2021.

Many of the other top games tweeted about are mobile-exclusive titles, such as Knives Out, Project Sekai, Fate/Grand Order, and Ensemble Stars.

Most of the other game franchises in the top 10 most tweeted are also available on mobile in some way, such as Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, Minecraft, Fortnite, or Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier. In fact, the only game on the list to not yet have a mobile iteration is Apex Legends, although there is currently one in the works.

Twitter talkers

Unsurprisingly, the country that tweeted most about games was Japan, where in terms of revenue and players mobile is the most popular platform.

Games such as Ensemble Stars and Fate/Grand Order have had continued success in Japan since launch, but have failed to make a lasting impression elsewhere. That these games are so highly talked about affirms the strong and persistent presence of the Japanese mobile gaming community.

Many popular Japanese mobile games are so succesful that, besides a handful of cherry-picked countries, many titles do not get released outside of the country. As such, we compiled a list of our Top 5 Japanese games that we want to play.

Following Japan, the remaining top nine countries that tweeted the most about gaming in 2021 are as follows: United States, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, the Philippines, Indonesia, United Kingdom, France, and India.

