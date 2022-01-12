News

Mobile games deals reached $15.5 billion in 2021, says Drake Star

Topped $85 billion in games deals across the board

Mobile games deals reached $15.5 billion in 2021, says Drake Star
By , News Editor

In 2021, games industry deals surpassed $85 billion across 1,159 transactions, according to investment banking firm Drake Star Partners.

In the firm’s Global Gaming Report 2021, it outlined that the total value of acquisitions to take place reached $37.8 billion across 299 announced and closed deals.

Out of the 299 games related deals across the year, the mobile games space were the second-most frequent behind PC/console deals, at 77 and 107 respectively.

Despite not leading in number, mobile games deals accounted for the highest deal value at $15.5 billion. Comparatively, PC/console deals accounted for $13.9 billion of the overall spend.

On the horizon

The M&A side was led by industry heavy hitters, including Embracer, Tencent, Zynga, and ByteDance. The largest acquisition of the year was ByteDance’s $4 billion acquisition of Moonton.

The ball has already begun to roll this year, with Take-Two’s $12.7 billion acquisition of Zynga, the largest acquisition to ever happen in the games industry.

With the total acquisition spend already creeping up on last year’s total in a matter of weeks, we can expect to see a lot more M&A in 2022.

Outside of investments, according to App Annie consumers spent $116 billion on mobile games in 2021, with titles such as Roblox and Genshin Impact leading the front.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Jun 3rd, 2021

Game deals in 2021 have reached $49 billion in value so far

as News Apr 19th, 2018

Tencent leads the way in $22 billion spent on games deals in last 12 months

Comment & Opinion Dec 22nd, 2021

The mobile gaming trends of 2021

News Oct 28th, 2021

Thunderful Group acquires Robot Teddy for $13.7 million

News Oct 7th, 2021

Game M&A and funding volume hits $71 billion in 2021 to-date

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies