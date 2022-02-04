News

Activision Blizzard to bring Warcraft to mobile

Announcement buried in earnings report

Discreetly tucked away in Activision Blizzard's earnings report was an declaration to bring the Warcraft franchise to mobile, although details remain scarce.

Specifically, the report states: "Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including [...] getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time."

This marks Blizzard's first mobile announcement since the tumultuous reveal of Diablo Immortal, which has since been delayed with no announced release date, as has Overwatch 2.

While the Warcraft franchise had a strong 2021, with the report stating that World of Warcraft "delivered its strongest engagement and net bookings outside of a Modern expansion year in a decade", Activision Blizzard did not expound Hearthstone's performance besides noting "fourth quarter net bookings grew year-over-year, driven by a steady cadence of content".

While there is excitement about a potential Warcraft experience on mobile platforms, Activision Blizzard will need to see through its acquisition by Microsoft, as well as resolving both the dispute around acknowledging the Game Workers Alliance union and the culture of sexual assault and harassment within Activision and Blizzard.


