Zynga reports record-high sales and bookings for Q4 and FY21

He also oversaw development of new mobile IP, as well as the Chillingo publishing operation for independent mobile developers.

Gibeau managed EA’s portfolio of popular mobile franchises for iOS, Android and other platforms, including The Simpsons: Tapped Out, Plants vs. Zombies, Real Racing, Bejeweled and The Sims.

Gibeau was previously the executive vice president of EA Mobile, where he led EA’s strategy, development and publishing for the fast-growing mobile games platforms.

Frank Gibeau is the CEO of US mobile games publisher Zynga.

Zynga has released its Q4 2021 financial report for the period ending December 31 2021.

The firm has reported a record fourth quarter revenues at $695 million, an increase of 13 per cent year-over-year. Furthermore, Zynga has reported its highest bookings to date of $727 million, a rise of four per cent.

Additionally, Zynga has reported that during the quarter it reached its largest MAUs in its history, up 38 per cent year-over-year to 184 million.

Despite breaking company records, it reported losses of $67 million, a significant change from the $53 million reported the year prior, and exceeding its projected $60 million deficit.

In addition to its best Q4 results, Zynga reported record high revenue and bookings for the 2021 financial year. The company’s revenue reached $2.8 billion, up 42 per cent year-over-year, with bookings reaching $2.83 billion, a rise of 24 per cent.

Record-highs

"Our strong Q4 results capped off our record 2021 performance where we delivered our highest annual revenue and bookings ever, while reaching the largest mobile audience in Zynga history," said Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau.

"I am proud of our team’s execution across all aspects of our growth strategy including live services, new game development and investments in our advertising platform, new markets and technologies to solidify Zynga as a leading mobile-first, free-to-play live services company."

Following Take-Two’s $12.6 billion acquisition of Zynga earlier this year, this may be the last time the firm reports its financials as an independent company. As a result, there was no looking-forward statement released by the company.