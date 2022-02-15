News

Animoca Brands opens new subsidiary in Tokyo, Japan

Expanding business

Animoca Brands opens new subsidiary in Tokyo, Japan
By , Staff Writer

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands today announced the launch of strategic subsidiary Animoca Brands KK, or "Animoca Brands Japan".

Animoca Brands Japan aims to build the company's blockchain technology-based platform, with intentions of enabling Japanese IP holders to create and develop fan communities in the Web3 ecosystem, issuing NFTs, and fungible tokens.

Furthermore, it has been announced that the new subsidiary has closed a ¥1.1 billion (approximately $10 million) seed funding round. This came from MCP IPX One Fund, established by MCP Asset Management and Animoca Brands, with investors such as Kodansha Ltd., Nishi-Nippon Railroad, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

Developing a platform

"Japanese intellectual property includes a wealth of high-quality and appealing content. We are excited to establish Animoca Brands Japan and deeply honoured to bring on institutional capital from the world's most influential names in global Japanese culture, such as Kodansha and others," said Animoca Brands co-founder and executive chairman Siu Yat.

"Our Japanese division will focus on partnering with IP owners in Japan to enable them to offer new Web3 products and services in the open metaverse."

Animoca Brands Japan is based in Tokyo's Minato Ward with Tani Motoki (previously of Millennium Capital Management) leading as representative director.

Animoca Brands’ subsidiary The Sandbox recently announced a partnership with dance battle app DanceFight, which will have its own land in the metaverse.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

as News Oct 20th, 2021

Animoca Brands raises a further $65 million at +$2 billion valuation

News Jul 20th, 2021

Applications now open for NFT game accelerator Launchpad Luna

News May 13th, 2021

Animoca Brands raises $88,888,888 to fuel blockchain game growth

Deal Jan 20th, 2022

Infinity Force raises $5.5 million to grow blockchain and P2E games

News Jul 1st, 2021

Animoca Brands raises $50 million from investors such as Scopely and Samsung

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies