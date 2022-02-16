App Annie rebrands to data.ai with focus on unified data AI

App intelligence firm App Annie has revealed that it has changed its name to Data.ai.

The firm has stated that the name change is to better reflect the company’s vision to drive "comprehensive digital performance" with products and partnerships.

Data.ai will combine consumer and market data to "fuel digital insights" through the utilisation of AI, which it is calling Unified Data AI.

In addition to the rebrand, Data.ai has announced a reseller agreement with digital intelligence provider Similarweb to provide a unified mobile and web market dataset.

"Blue ocean opportunity"

The firm will now focus its operations across multiple digital channels, including web, console, OTT, and streaming services.

"Today we are the mobile standard which is the tip of the spear and where the market is going," said Data.ai CEO Theodore Krantz.

"However, we see a blue ocean opportunity to assemble a broader variety of digital datasets and activate artificial intelligence so that enterprises can compete at a higher level. We are proud to be the first data company to offer these unique data science capabilities."

The company released its State of Mobile 2022 report earlier this year, indicating that consumers spent $116 billion on mobile games throughout 2021, with Genshin Impact and Roblox seeing vast spending surges.