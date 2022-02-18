Animoca Brands acquires Torque Burnout dev Grease Monkey Games

Animoca Brands has acquired indie motorsport game developer Grease Monkey Games for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2013, Melbourne-based Grease Monkey Games is the developer of Torque Burnout and Torque Drift, both available on mobile devices, with the latter also released on PC.

To date, Grease Monkey has accumulated over 45 million worldwide downloads across its games.

Following the acquisition, the management of Grease Monkey will remain the same and will direct its focus to align with Animoca’s blockchain, NFT, and play-to-earn features. Due to its motorsport expertise, Grease Monkey will work particularly closely with Animoca’s REVV Motorsport ecosystem.

Grease monkeys

"We are incredibly excited to be joining the Animoca Brands family and its vision for the future of gaming," said Grease Monkey Games founder and managing director Arran Potter.

"With our combined experience and licensed partners, we can build unique digital experiences for the REVV ecosystem. Blockchain technology will play a large part in the future of gaming and the web at large, and I can't think of a better partner to work with than Animoca Brands.

Animoca Brands co-founder and executive chairman Yat Siu added: "Animoca Brands is incredibly thrilled to welcome Grease Monkey Games, a team that has experience in developing triple-A gaming titles and shares our vision for the open metaverse and, more specifically, for our own REVV Motorsport."

"Grease Monkey Games not only adds exciting titles to our catalogue, but it also significantly enhances our development capabilities."

Animoca’s most recent expansion saw the firm establish a new subsidiary in Japan, with the intention of attracting Japanese IP holders into its metaverse ecosystem.