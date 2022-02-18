News

Animoca Brands acquires Torque Burnout dev Grease Monkey Games

Indie dev will align focus with P2E, NFT, and blockchain operations

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 18th, 2022 acquisition Animoca Brands
Grease Monkey Games 		Not disclosed
Animoca Brands acquires Torque Burnout dev Grease Monkey Games
By , News Editor

Animoca Brands has acquired indie motorsport game developer Grease Monkey Games for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2013, Melbourne-based Grease Monkey Games is the developer of Torque Burnout and Torque Drift, both available on mobile devices, with the latter also released on PC.

To date, Grease Monkey has accumulated over 45 million worldwide downloads across its games.

Following the acquisition, the management of Grease Monkey will remain the same and will direct its focus to align with Animoca’s blockchain, NFT, and play-to-earn features. Due to its motorsport expertise, Grease Monkey will work particularly closely with Animoca’s REVV Motorsport ecosystem.

Grease monkeys

"We are incredibly excited to be joining the Animoca Brands family and its vision for the future of gaming," said Grease Monkey Games founder and managing director Arran Potter.

"With our combined experience and licensed partners, we can build unique digital experiences for the REVV ecosystem. Blockchain technology will play a large part in the future of gaming and the web at large, and I can't think of a better partner to work with than Animoca Brands.

Animoca Brands co-founder and executive chairman Yat Siu added: "Animoca Brands is incredibly thrilled to welcome Grease Monkey Games, a team that has experience in developing triple-A gaming titles and shares our vision for the open metaverse and, more specifically, for our own REVV Motorsport."

"Grease Monkey Games not only adds exciting titles to our catalogue, but it also significantly enhances our development capabilities."

Animoca’s most recent expansion saw the firm establish a new subsidiary in Japan, with the intention of attracting Japanese IP holders into its metaverse ecosystem.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Feb 15th, 2022

Animoca Brands opens new subsidiary in Tokyo, Japan

Deal Jan 20th, 2022

Infinity Force raises $5.5 million to grow blockchain and P2E games

as News Oct 20th, 2021

Animoca Brands raises a further $65 million at +$2 billion valuation

News Jul 20th, 2021

Applications now open for NFT game accelerator Launchpad Luna

News May 13th, 2021

Animoca Brands raises $88,888,888 to fuel blockchain game growth

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies