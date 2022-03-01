News

Mobile games investments surpassed $741 million in Q4 2021

Investments reached almost $4 billion in Q4 2021

Mobile games investments surpassed $741 million in Q4 2021
By , News Editor

Games agency Digital Development Management (DDM) has stated that games investments reached $38.5 billion in 2021.

According to the firm’s recent report, the figure represents an increase of 191.7 per cent year-over-year, making it the biggest year for games industry investments ever.

Overall, the number of games industry investments increased 88.4 per cent year-over-year. Elsewhere, total games industry M&A increased by 232.7 per cent to $37.6 billion, whereas the volume of M&A jumped almost 48 per cent.

Ever growing

The firm also discussed investments and M&A activity during the final quarter of the year.

DDM claimed that there were 243 disclosed investments in Q4 2021 worth $3.9 billion, of which mobile investments accounted for 19 per cent of value and 23 per cent of overall deals. However, this was down 56.7 per cent from the previous year, which saw $9 billion across 151 investments.

The largest mobile games investment for the quarter was from Coin Master developer Moon Active, which raised $300 million at a $5 billion valuation.

Furthermore, Q4 2021 M&A reached $2.1 billion across 78 transactions, down 67.2 per cent from Q4 2020, which saw $6.4 billion across 85 deals. The largest mobile acquisition was Scopely’s $1 billion purchase of social casino firm GSN Games.

Earlier this year, Drake Star Partners reported that total games industry deals surpassed $85 billion in 2021, with mobile accounting for $15.5 billion of overall deals.

For more detail on acronyms and initialisations used, PocketGamer.biz recently published the Mobile Games Industry Glossary, which will include and be updated with routinely-used terminology.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Jan 12th, 2022

Mobile games deals reached $15.5 billion in 2021, says Drake Star

News Mar 10th, 2020

Digital Development Management acquires Digi-Capital's data platform

as News Apr 19th, 2018

Tencent leads the way in $22 billion spent on games deals in last 12 months

Feature Mar 1st, 2022

Updated: The mobile games industry glossary

News Jan 25th, 2022

Newzoo: Blockchain resistance, play-to-earn, and transmedia in the State of Gaming briefing

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies