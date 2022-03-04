Tribe Gaming to launch limited edition NFTs with unique perks

Esports and mobile gaming organisation Tribe Gaming has revealed its latest NFT collection in collaboration with NFT aggregator Move Network.

Tribe Gaming intends to donate all of the proceeds raised from the sale of the NFT collection to the Quest to Conquer Cancer fundraising initiative.

N3XT G3N, Tribe’s third NFT for auction and a one-off art piece, is meant conceptually as a nod to the evolution of blockchain as well as mobile gaming communities.The NFTs released are limited edition and will be used to unlock unique perks and experiences within the Tribe universe.

The conceptual nod

"For Tribe N3XT G3N, we chose an aesthetic that resembles a circuit board, inspired by technological advances and transformations," said Tribe Gaming creative director Elcio Colle.

"This piece represents Tribe's ability to be at the forefront of everything we do since 2017, just as the development of processors revolutionises technology year after year. Tribe is always innovating, leading, pulling mobile gaming and content creation into a new era, this time in the NFT and Web3 world."

Move Network also celebrated on Twitter that "this is an #nftforgood".

Bidding in this one-of-one NFT auction began on March 3 and will last for one week on the OpenSea NFT marketplace.

