Mobile Premier League expands in Europe with GameDuell acquisition

India-based Mobile Premier League (MPL) has expanded its presence into Berlin, Germany with the acquisition of GameDuell.

With a presence in Europe, North America and Asia, MPL games are available in seven different languages.

This expansion is also MPL’s first move into the free-to-play space, adding to its portfolio of 40 casual online skill games.

Company collaboration

"We are excited to expand our operations to Europe after having successfully ventured into Indonesia and the US. We believe our collaboration with GameDuell will give us the right strategic support and expertise to take this new journey forward," said MPL CEO Sai Srinivas.

"We welcome the incredibly talented GameDuell team onboard, and together we look forward to creating best in class gaming experiences and growing the mobile F2P segment."

In September, MPL was valuated at $2.3 billion and raised $150 million in a funding round. The company was founded in 2018.

GameDuell CEO Kai Bolik commented: "We are thrilled to embark on this new journey with MPL and believe the complementary strengths between both teams will enable us to grow our GameDuell games communities even bigger across the world."

