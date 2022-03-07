Microsoft announces suspension of new sales in Russia

Microsoft has announced that it has suspended new sales of its products and services in Russia.

The company is also working together with governments in the UK, the EU, and Americas, aiming to cease more aspects of the business following sanctions in Russia.

Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith said in a statement: "We believe we are most effective in aiding Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with the decisions being made by these governments and we will take additional steps as this situation continues to evolve."

Cyber Defence

The protection of Ukraine’s cybersecurity has been determined by Microsoft as the company’s most impactful area of work, in order to protect officials against potential Russian attacks

Microsoft has taken action to defend more than 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organisations from Russia thus far.

The Microsoft Philanthropies and UN Affairs teams are also working with the International Committee of the Red Cross, in addition to UN agencies, to provide technology and financial support for key nongovernment organisations and to support refugees.

Smith added: "As a company, we are committed to the safety of our employees in Ukraine and we are in constant contact with them to offer support in many forms, including those who have needed to flee for their lives or safety."

Last week, Ukraine's vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov publicly requested that a number of game developers temporarily leave the Russian market and close their offices.