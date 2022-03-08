News

Room 8 pledges 2022 net profits to humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Will support initiatives focused on rebuilding the country and supporting refugees

Room 8 pledges 2022 net profits to humanitarian aid in Ukraine
By , News Editor

Games service provider Room 8 Group has revealed that it will donate its 2022 net profits to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

The funds will be directed to support multiple initiatives that are focused on rebuilding and developing the country, as well as helping refugees.

Room 8 Group has offices in six locations across the world, including the Ukrainian capital city, Kyiv, and its mobile games focused studio, Room 8 Studio, located in Cyprus. Room 8 Group has recently announced four new offices in Spain, Romania, Poland, and Serbia, bringing the total to 10, following a revenue rise of 75 per cent in 2021.

Providing support

"Every business must remember its responsibility to society and support Ukraine not only in words but also in deeds," said Room 8 Group chairman Sviatoslav Pohrebnoi.

"Our decision to use all the profits of Room 8 Group companies in 2022 to help refugees and finance various programs related to the development of Ukraine is the best proof of this."

Microsoft recently announced the suspension of new sales of its products and services in Russia and has taken action to defend Ukrainian government, IT, and financial sector organisations from Russia thus far.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Mar 8th, 2022

Updated March 8: game companies offer support for Ukraine

News Mar 7th, 2022

Microsoft announces suspension of new sales in Russia

News Mar 3rd, 2022

Ukraine appeals to games industry to close Russian studios

Comment & Opinion Mar 1st, 2022

Update: the Ukraine games industry voices speaking out against Russian invasion

Comment & Opinion Feb 26th, 2022

Alex Nichiporchik shares tinyBuild's staff support plans ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies