Room 8 Group teams up with Pragma to streamline online game development

Services provider Room 8 Group has partnered with backend platform Pragma to help studios build online games more efficiently.

The collaboration is also aimed at supporting teams with player connectivity and community growth through Pragma’s development tools.

As part of the partnership, Room 8 Group will integrate Pragma’s backend platform to give developers a full set of cross-platform services like authentication, social features, commerce, player data, matchmaking, and telemetry.

This enables studios to manage the entire game lifecycle from launch to live ops and long-term growth.

Providing value

Room 8 said it follows a consultative co-development approach, tailoring technical decisions to maximise value and efficiency for each client instead of relying on fixed service packages.

“We partner with leading technology providers to ensure our clients have access to the most effective solutions," said Room 8 Group CEO Anna Kozlova. Pragma’s platform brings clear benefits in scalability and player engagement, and we see real potential in implementing it within future projects.”

Pragma CEO Eden Chen commented: “We value Room 8 Group’s deep technical expertise and their ability to integrate our solutions efficiently across different client needs and technology stacks.

“Together, we make it easier for studios to deliver connected, high-quality gaming experiences faster and more reliably.”