Bidstack partners with Xaxis to provide ads across portfolio

In-game ads company Bidstack has revealed a partnership with media solutions firm Xaxis, a subsidiary of GroupM.

Through the partnership, Xaxis will gain access to Bidstack’s in-game ad formats, such as integrated banner ads, and branded experiences.

Furthermore, Xaxis will be provided access to Bidstack’s global supply of programmatic inventory, which includes over 70 games across mobile, such as Goodville and Flying Car Real Driving, as well as cloud gaming, PC, and VR.

Immersive experiences

"The partnership is great news for Bidstack and is the culmination of around two years of groundwork from myself and the team," said Bidstack SVP programmatic Lewis Sherlock.

"We are looking forward to scaling brand investment into a number of markets in the next few years and to work alongside Xaxis to deliver immersive branded experiences in-game for their clients."

Xaxis senior manager of global solutions and innovation Julia Rast added: "Developing a programmatic in-game product has been an exciting journey. Understanding the uniqueness and novelties of this type of media while answering the needs of our agencies and clients has been both challenging and rewarding."

According to Sensor Tower, ad removal is the most widely utilised monetisation method. However, in-play ads that do not interupt the player experience are an alternative that can provide a long-term revenue stream to developers.