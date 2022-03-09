News

Bidstack partners with Xaxis to provide ads across portfolio

Will provide access to Bidstack's 70+ games portfolio

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 9th, 2022 partnership Bidstack Not disclosed
Bidstack partners with Xaxis to provide ads across portfolio
By , News Editor

In-game ads company Bidstack has revealed a partnership with media solutions firm Xaxis, a subsidiary of GroupM.

Through the partnership, Xaxis will gain access to Bidstack’s in-game ad formats, such as integrated banner ads, and branded experiences.

Furthermore, Xaxis will be provided access to Bidstack’s global supply of programmatic inventory, which includes over 70 games across mobile, such as Goodville and Flying Car Real Driving, as well as cloud gaming, PC, and VR.

Immersive experiences

"The partnership is great news for Bidstack and is the culmination of around two years of groundwork from myself and the team," said Bidstack SVP programmatic Lewis Sherlock.

"We are looking forward to scaling brand investment into a number of markets in the next few years and to work alongside Xaxis to deliver immersive branded experiences in-game for their clients."

Xaxis senior manager of global solutions and innovation Julia Rast added: "Developing a programmatic in-game product has been an exciting journey. Understanding the uniqueness and novelties of this type of media while answering the needs of our agencies and clients has been both challenging and rewarding."

According to Sensor Tower, ad removal is the most widely utilised monetisation method. However, in-play ads that do not interupt the player experience are an alternative that can provide a long-term revenue stream to developers.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Mar 3rd, 2022

Bidstack partners with Stork Limited to bring in-play ads to mobile farming sim Goodville

News Feb 22nd, 2022

Bidstack partners with Game Tap Studios to bring in-game and in-menu ads

News Dec 17th, 2021

Azerion signs exclusive two-year partnership with Bidstack to bolster ad reach

as News Oct 26th, 2020

Bidstack launches Approved Partner Network

News Sep 24th, 2020

Bidstack teams up with Nautilus Mobile for Real Cricket 20 ads

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies