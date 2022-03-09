News

Ignite Tournaments raises $10 million to create mobile P2E esports platform

Back by Animoca Brands

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 9th, 2022 investment Animoca Brands
Ignite Tournaments 		$10m
Ignite Tournaments raises $10 million to create mobile P2E esports platform
By , News Editor

Play-to-earn esports organiser Ignite Tournaments has raised $10 million to create a mobile play-to-earn esports tournament and streaming platform.

The total investment comes from a seed round in December 2021 that raised $3 million, followed by a strategic funding round in February 2022 that raised the remaining $7 million.

The most recent funding round was co-led by blockchain-focused VC Animoca Brands, Infinity Ventures Crypto, and Moon Holdings Fund.

With the funding, Ignite will use the funding to build upon the firm’s operations and infrastructure. The company has claimed that it can transform any mobile game into a play-to-earn title and will use its tournaments to see this through.

Playing to earn

"Animoca Brands has built its success by investing in and partnering with projects with strong fundamentals both in and out of the gaming industry," said Animoca Brands CEO of North America Robby Yung.

"It is under this exciting context that we are eager to both invest in as well as to explore integrating our games with Ignite Tournaments."

Mobile esports are quickly on the rise, with Newzoo predicting 2022 will be a big year for growth in the maturing sector. Evidencing this, earlier today German esports organisation ESL Gaming announced a partnership with Qualcomm to launch multi-genre esports competitions.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

Deal Jan 20th, 2022

Infinity Force raises $5.5 million to grow blockchain and P2E games

News Mar 4th, 2022

Tiny Rebel Games raises $7 million for mobile-based Petaverse Network

as News Feb 22nd, 2022

Chillchat raises $1.85 million for create-to-earn "pocket metaverse"

News Feb 14th, 2022

Animoca Brands and Brinc launch the Guild Accelerator Program to boost P2E ecosystems

News Dec 2nd, 2021

Talewind raises $3.4 million for casual Roblox experience Breezy Bay

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies