IronSource launches app marketing platform Luna

Mobile business platform ironSource has unveiled its latest app marketing software, ironSource Luna.

Luna will consist of two core products, Luna Control and Luna Create, and combine the capabilities of Luna Labs and Bidalgo, two recent acquisitions made by ironSource.

IronSource has claimed that with Luna, users will be able to build "high-performing interactive creatives" at scale and deploy them across all of their major marketing channels. The firm has also stated that the platform will allow smaller marketing teams to fill "functional gaps".

Furthermore, the platform also includes Luna Search Ads that allows marketers to optimise their marketing on Apple Search Ads.

An all-in-one, unified platform

"In an increasingly crowded app ecosystem, achieving incremental growth simultaneously on all channels is critical to scale an app-based business," said ironSource chief creative officer Dan Greenberg.

"The new Luna platform, the first specifically built for app marketers, does just that by closing the marketing loop across all channels so app marketers can build creatives, deploy them across channels, and optimise to drive performance – all in one, unified platform."

In addition to the launch of Luna, ironSource has a new feature for tracking app performance in a bid to streamline the process. Each creative will be assigned to a unique Luna Creative ID (LUCID) that will allow marketing teams to track the performance of creatives across all channels.

IronSource co-founder and CEO Tomer Bar Zeev added: "This launch is a testament to the strength of our M&A strategy. By combining the capabilities of Luna Labs and Bidalgo, we’re able to create a compelling offering to drive greater value and stickiness with customers, as well as capitalise on additional streams of marketing spend, which we expect will significantly expand our TAM."

Last month, ironSource launched a new dynamic segmentation feature in LevelPlay that allows developers to instantly update the ad strategy when users switch segments.