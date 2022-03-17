AppQuantum surpasses 100 million downloads

Mobile games publisher AppQuantum has surpassed 100 million downloads across its portfolio.

Since launching in 2017, AppQuantum is best known for Dragon Champions, Idle Evil Clicker, and the idle merger Gold and Goblins, which is the company’s most downloaded title to date.

The latest milestone comes a month after the publisher reached 92 million downloads and signed a deal with Gardenscapes developer Playrix. This deal will see the companies share expertise to tap into new genres and market segments.

No laurel resting

"Reaching this goal is a major step for us on the path to success" said AppQuantum head of business development Victoria Beliaeva.

"We, however, are not planning to stop and rest on our laurels. We’re working constantly with our teams to release more incredible fun games for our players. We’re keeping a close eye on the genre trends and have some great stuff planned for 2022."

"Thanks to high player engagement with our existing titles, we are able to work with even more talented developer teams. Together with them we’ll be able to bring a few amazing games to the community within the year."

Earlier this month, UK-based hypercasual studio Kwalee revealed that Draw It had surpassed 100 million downloads worldwide, making it the firm’s most downloaded game, as well as the studio’s most lucrative game.