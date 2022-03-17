News

Lockwood opens new office in Cambridge Science Park and expands key development hub

Lisbon studio is also expanding

Lockwood opens new office in Cambridge Science Park and expands key development hub
By , Staff Writer

Avakin Life mobile metaverse developer Lockwood Publishing has opened a new office in Cambridge, located on the Cambridge Science Park technology hub.

Approximately 200 people are employed across Lockwood’s growing roster of offices, with other locations including Nottingham, Newcastle, Lisbon, Vilnius, and Ho Chi Minh City.

"Our positioning represents a commitment to having a presence in key areas where we can access great mobile development talent," said Lockwood Publishing director of talent acquisition Peter Lovell.

"We recognise that diversity of location and workforces drawn from top international talent leads to greater learning, better ideas and market understanding, and contributes to stronger company culture."

Location, location

A flexible work ethos at Lockwood enables a wider range of talent searches, with the possibility of remote working having enabled talent from Germany, Spain, Ireland, France, Finland and the Netherlands to join the British team.

Furthermore, Lockwood’s Lisbon studio is currently undergoing expansion, with its studio head Ricardo Flores commenting: "Lisbon’s growing importance to Lockwood as a key development hub recognises the incredible development ecosystem in Portugal, and its place as an up-and-coming talent goldmine.

"It’s also ideally located for access to talent within the wider European Union, both for people who want to relocate to Lisbon and for remote workers.”

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Lockwood Publishing launched #BreakTheBias in Avakin Life to allow users to purchase exclusive in-game avatar poses.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

Job News Mar 16th, 2018

Avakin life developer Lockwood Publishing opens new studio in Newcastle

News Jan 29th, 2020

Lockwood Publishing expands into Lisbon with new office

News Mar 8th, 2022

Avakin Life launches #BreakTheBias in support of International Women's Day

Comment & Opinion Sep 22nd, 2021

Snip. Snip. Snip. But how long should a digital haircut actually take?

1 News Jun 25th, 2020

Lockwood Publishing partners with World of Dance for Avakin Life content

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies