News

GDC snapshot: Lion Studios on moving to merge games

Key takeaways from Amy Choi’s session on moving to merge games

GDC snapshot: Lion Studios on moving to merge games
By , Editor

Lion Studio’s transition from hypercasual games to casual merge games has led to fundamental lessons, as delivered by director of product Amy Choi.

  • “In casual development, gone are low CPI gimmicks.” There is a heavier focus on quality engaging mechanics, with a harmonious theme . With this in mind, it is critical to begin with more marketable themes
  • With monitoring player journeys over lengthier periods of time, data analysis moves beyond level funnels and IAP conversions, and a greater understanding of a diversity of player. “At Lion, one of the first changes was to build a more robust data analytics team”
  • On publishing, Lion had to recognise how to build not only a game but a service, and similarly working with partners that have experience
  • Lion came from a hypercasual background, so there was less impact on the mentality of the team on the transition from hypercasual to casual. Particularly, the ability to “kill projects early and move faster”

Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

Interview Oct 20th, 2020

Why Lion Studios' Amy Choi believes studying data analytics is a must for aspiring game developers

News Mar 21st, 2022

GDC: This year in F2P Mobile Games

News Jul 14th, 2021

PGC Digital: Industry pros discuss what defines a hypercasual game

News Oct 12th, 2020

Lion Studios launches its first co-developed title Ancient Battle

Comment & Opinion Sep 23rd, 2020

How to achieve ongoing hyper-casual success despite an evolving market

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies