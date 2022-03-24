Miniclip establishes new Lisbon office

UK mobile games firm Miniclip has expanded its operations in Portugal with a new office in Lisbon to increase its presence in the country.

Located in the Taguspark technology park, the new office has the capacity to accommodate up to 350 employees. The firm has stated that the new location will rely 100 per cent on electricity from sustainable sources.

The new office is Miniclip’s fifth location worldwide, with other offices located in London and Derby, UK, Neuchâtel, Switzerland, and Genoa, Italy.

Miniclip aims to "display investment in the local area" and is currently hiring both in-studio and remote positions for the new office.

Fifth global location

"Miniclip has made significant investment in the games industry in Portugal since setting up its local operations in 2010 with almost doubling our workforce and these new studios demonstrate our continued growth and commitment to maintaining this investment in the region," said Miniclip COO Marius Manolache.

Last year saw the firm expand through several acquisitions, including Green Horse Games, Supersonic Software, and Gamebasics.

In November, Miniclip promoted its chief strategy officer, Saad Choudri, to CEO. In his former role Choudri oversaw the above-mentioned acquisitions and plans to continue the firm’s M&A strategy going forward, so more acquisitions are likely to occur later this year.

Lisbon is a growing hub for the mobile games industry, and last week, Lisbon-based mobile games developer Volt Games raised $1.5 million to create blockchain mobile games, with backing from hypercasual publisher Voodoo.