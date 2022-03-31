News

Flexion acquires influencer marketing agency Audiencly for $10.4 million

Will explore new revenue and UA opportunities in a wider market

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 31st, 2022 acquisition Audiencly
Flexion Mobile 		$10m
By , Staff Writer

UK mobile games firm Flexion has acquired Dusseldorf-based influencer marketing agency Audiencly.

The purchase of Audiencly will be made in its entirety, with Flexion buying 100 per cent of the company for €9.34 million ($10.4 million) through a mix of cash and shares.

Founded in 2018, Audiencly network includes over 5,000 influencers and the firm has run more than 1,000 campaigns for over 100 clients, including Tencent, Social Point and NetEase

Through the acquisition, Flexion aims to create new revenue and user acquisition opportunities for its mobile games partners through influencer marketing.

Entering the wider market

"This is a game-changing acquisition for Flexion and our first step into a wider market with a broader service for game developers," said Flexion CEO Jens Lauritzson.

"Adding influencer marketing will provide a huge opportunity as it creates a truly unique offering for game developers to increase their revenue and reach high paying users. Together we will be able to take advantage of clear market synergies while providing a broader and richer service to top-grossing games developers around the world."

The founders of Audiencly, CEO Adrian Kotowski and CMO Michael Schmidt, will continue to manage the company and will oversee its expansion within the Flexion group, with all 28 employees moving across.

Kotowski commented: "We have built Audiencly with a focus on our gaming customers and their individual needs. Audiencly’s campaign and creator-centric approach for gaming brands has a strong impact on user acquisition processes and complements other customer acquisition channels."

The acquisition itself comes following Flexion's 52 per cent Q4 revenue growth and continues the recent industry trend of acquisitions, such as FTX recently having acquired Good Luck Games to integrate the company into its newly formed FTX Gaming.


Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

