Anzu and InMobi partnership brings 3D in-game ads to APAC region

InMobi has revealed a partnership with in-game advertising solution Anzu.io to provide its advertisers direct access to the global mobile programmatic inventory Anzu offers.

Through Anzu, ads are able to run in-game as banners and videos within 3D objects like billboards, the purpose being to complement the gameplay and respect players.

Given InMobi’s connections with demand-side platforms, the partnership with Anzu will enable scaling across numerous mobile genres and will give advertisers access to these types of ads through optimised supply paths. It will also enable first-look access to Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions’ in-game mobile supply.

Targetting the APAC region

Game developers that partner with InMobi will now be able to utilise Anzu’s SDK, presently in use by developers such as Ubisoft, MyGames, and Sir Studios.

"This partnership is beneficial to all parties, with new features and the goal to drive connections between consumers and brands with Anzu’s premium technology," said InMobi SVP and general manager of publisher platform and exchange Kunal Nagpal.

Nagpal added that the partnership with Anzu has been co-funded by "the world’s largest advertising agency, WPP".

This is one of many new partnerships for Anzu, which has recently partnered with analytics firm Oracle Moat to launch its first-to-market viewability measurement for in-game ads.

In February, Anzu partnered with ad tech platform Smart and the media and technology company NBCUniversal.

Anzu CEO and co-founder Itamar Benedy added: "I’m excited that this partnership with InMobi will help many more APAC advertisers experience the huge opportunity that in-game advertising presents. InMobi’s expertise and vast advertiser network, combined with their knowledge of the APAC landscape, will help supercharge our solution within this market.

"There are more gamers in APAC than anywhere else in the world, and our solution will help brands to reach them in a non-disruptive, brand-safe way that compliments the gaming experience."

InMobi has recently launched its independent mobile mediation platform, Meson, to enable publishers to manage their data and control monetisation.