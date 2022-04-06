News

Adjust launches Datascape to deliver faster KPIs and performance metrics

"A mobile app’s success in this dynamic industry depends on smart and fast decision-making"

Adjust launches Datascape to deliver faster KPIs and performance metrics
By , Staff Writer

Mobile marketing analytics platform Adjust has launched its new analytics solution, Adjust Datascape.

Designed to deliver KPIs and performance metrics more quickly and easily, Adjust Datascape will provide marketers access to data from network APIs, consented app tracking transparency installs, and more.

Marketers will be able to customise dashboards and reports to visualise user growth with Datascape, and analyse SKAN data, such as performance marketing metrics and the success of targeted campaigns.

A dynamic industry

"A mobile app’s success in this dynamic industry depends on smart and fast decision-making," said Adjust CEO Simon Dussart.

"As an enterprise-ready solution, Datascape solves marketers’ needs to easily view and analyse what’s working, or what isn’t, across multiple campaigns. Having this overview of their business performance and this level of insights, all in one place, allows marketers to optimise their strategy and focus on growth."

French hypercasual publisher Voodoo is one user of Datascape. Its head of growth David Ribeiro commented: "Datascape allows our team to have complete, centralised visibility over all of our campaigns and apps to analyse marketing results. This way, our team is able to spot trends, compare performance easily against previous time periods, and act quickly and efficiently to implement changes to our strategy."

Earlier this year, Voodoo revealed that it had surpassed 6 billion downloads across its portfolio of hypercasual games, with one billion downloads generated between July 2021 and February 2022.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

Job News Nov 20th, 2020

Adjust appoints a new CPO and CRO

News Jun 27th, 2018

Adjust launches open-source performance benchmarking tool for mobile apps

News May 19th, 2017

Mobile analytics firm Adjust becomes a Google App Attribution Partner for better integration with AdWords

Job News Feb 26th, 2016

Mobile data outfit Adjust opens Paris office

as Interview Dec 2nd, 2014

As UA extends from launch into lifecycle, you need sharper analytics, says Adjust's Japanese MD

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies