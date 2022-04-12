Secure investment for your project at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

Our audience is 70% gamemakers, and at all our conferences, we strive to make sure that we pack as much value as possible into the two days for the creators behind the games we get to enjoy year after year. Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is no different, and we have plenty of opportunities available for gamemakers to level up their businesses and make key connections that can make a difference.

Our Seattle conference is already jam-packed with incredible value. We are welcoming some 1,000 delegates from all around the world to the event, as well as 150 of the world’s best and brightest in the industry as speakers on May 9-10. We have 16 topic tracks that our speakers will lead the conversation on spanning emerging fields such as blockchain and NFTs and our classic developer toolkit and growth insights tracks. The opportunities to connect and meet someone or hear something that could change the course of your career forever are countless, and we want you to make the most out of your conference experience by planning ahead.

Today, we’re spotlighting one of our matchmaking events that you can look forward to in Seattle called Investor Connector, an event dedicated to pairing gamemakers with investors and VCs looking for a project like yours to invest in. Registration is now open for this event and you can sign up until April 29th. Early sign-ups have a higher chance of getting the best matches, so don’t wait if this sounds like something you might be interested in!

Investor Connector

Date: Monday, May 9

Time: 10AM-1PM PST

The popular match-making event returns for 2022!

Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? Or perhaps you’re an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity. If so, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you!

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

We’ll set aside a quiet space where pre-selected companies looking for funding and investors get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

What do past participating investors have to say about Investor Connector?

“We have attended every [Investor Connector] since the beginning of this year. We're always eager to attend where we could meet with potential companies we could invest in… You can see this article for one of the investments we made where the connection was made in one of these meetings… We would recommend this event to any developer looking for investment and for any investor looking for a good pool of pitches to explore.” - Vincy Kwong, First Fund Ventures

“We try to attend investor connector events as much as we can. We believe it is a great opportunity for us to reach global leads. We know that you put immense effort into choosing the right parties for both sides, and the output (product, game, technology) of the leads in these events really differs from an average studio. We do want to continue searching for global leads and expand our focus to both EMEA and NA regions, and attending connector events gives us the convenience of connecting with such successful studios in a short period of time.” - İsmet Gökşen, Ludus Ventures

“I think I’ve attended most [Investor Connector events]! For me it’s a great way to discover new game developers around the world who I just wouldn’t run into otherwise. I’d recommend developers attend, and no to investors because I’d like to keep the developers all to ourselves!” - Ed Fries, 1Up Ventures

“Every event has been well attended and organised. It has also given me an opportunity to build lots of successful connections in the gaming ecosystem. I have really enjoyed the previous events!” - Rob Duboff, Velo Partners

What do past participating developers have to say about Investor Connector?

“As an indie developer, it is one of the best events you have to attend! We love it! Practice your pitch, listen to the pro speakers, learn a lot, check out for publishers/investors, and for many kinds of services!” - Csaba Bak, Angry Cat Studios

"Investor Connect is a powerful tool for your company if you are looking for investments or just want to evaluate your chances. It's one of the few places where you can meet face to face with top industry representatives." - Vadym Leonov, LoopyMood

“The Investor Connects team really cares about indie developers! So many great investors would have never talked to us without their help.” - Romain Schneider, Chairman Of The Board, SPECTARIUM

How do I sign up?

Applicants MUST be registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2022. Book your ticket here if you haven’t yet.

Interested developers/publishers looking to be considered, should apply using this link.

Any investors interested in taking part, are requested to apply using this link, or directly to the organiser sasha.paleeva@steelmedia.co.uk

The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 29, 2022. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity!

Invest in your ticket now

Don’t forget that your ticket to PG Connects is an investment in yourself and in the future of your business. Be an early investor and grab your ticket while we have reduced rates available – you can currently save up to $175 if you book your conference ticket today.

While we’re talking about saving money, get the best possible deal for your Seattle accommodation if you book with our official hotel partner. There are a limited number of rooms available for our conference attendees at an exclusive rate. Save big on the time and effort it takes you to find an affordable, high-quality accommodation that’s near the event and book your room today while it’s still available through this link for a top-tier hotel experience that has the conference right at your doorstep.